TORRAS Ostand Cases: For if your phone falls out of a plane

Could your phone survive a 1700-foot drop out of an airplane into the English countryside? No, probably not, at least, that’s what most of us would guess. But that’s just what happened to a TORRAS customer using the brand’s tough, nigh-indestructible cases. It’s hard to imagine your phone falling out of a plane for the average person, but it’s a testament to how strong the brand’s protection is. It means a phone falling out of your hands while you’re juggling groceries or belongings will be just fine, as long as it’s wrapped in a TORRAS case.

Phone cases are imperative to modern and active lifestyles. They protect your most important device — one that you carry everywhere — and they offer a slew of excellent features and options to make your experience better. Venturing outdoors, hiking, camping, or even just going for a stroll, those cases will keep your phone like-new, especially if they slip out of your hands or pocket. But those extra features are what really make all the difference. For example, many of TORRAS’ remarkable cases come with a built-in and versatile kickstand. But let’s say you have a shiny new Samsung S24, iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro Max, and you’re looking for a case, and you come across the TORRAS lineup. Should you opt for the Ostand Spin or the Ostand R? It’s a valid question, so let’s dig in.

Ostand Spin versus Ostand R

Let’s get this out of the way first. Both cases are superb. So, no matter which one you go with, you’re getting a reliable, well-designed and feature-rich smartphone case. Also, while this comparison focuses on the iPhone 15 Pro Max model, there are a variety of options available for other phones. So, be sure to check out the TORRAS lineup if you like what you see.

Both the Ostand Spin and the Ostand R offer military-grade protection, with drop protection tested up to 12 feet. Both cases also use MagSafe-ready powerful magnets, with TORRAS employing industry-leading Halbach technology (18N), which the brand claims is stronger than the official iPhone cases. Moreover, the Ostand R has 32 enhanced magnets inside the rear ring.

But most promising of all, both cases feature a versatile and 360-degree rotatable ring that can be used as both a kickstand to prop up the phone and a ring holder on the rear to give you a better grip on your phone. So, if your hands are full, you can slide a finger into the ring and hold it securely that way. It’s also a more secure way to hold your phone in one hand while you’re multi-tasking. Just rest the iPhone in the palm of your hand with your finger tucked into the ring to keep it secure. There are a multitude of ways to use your phone in this way, precisely while TORRAS’ versatile ring-kickstand is one of the better features on the market. Plus, with it built right into the case, you don’t have to worry about swapping out buying multiple and snapping on new phone ring holders every time the adhesive wears off.

Of course, the design of either case is also critical. Although they are tough, they’re also super thin, adding virtually no extra thickness to your phone. Compare that to your average case, which would turn your new, slim iPhone 15 into a brick, and you’ll be a happy camper. There is no added thickness; you’ll get ultra-convenience and security, but you’ll barely know it’s there. That’s a win in our book.

Buy Now

Which one should you buy?

That’s a good question that has even us stumped because they’re so similar, but it all comes down to that versatile ring and kickstand. The function works the same way in both cases, with a ring that doubles as a kickstand and rotates 360 degrees to give you a ton of ways to use it. However, the Ostand Spin ring has a four-zone mechanical axis, so the ring itself, as well as the entire rear Ostand ring, also spins on its axis. Comparatively, the Ostand R is a little more fun to use, while the Ostand Spin has a more professional design, accentuated by a satisfying clicking sound when the ring is engaged. There is also a tad more flexibility in the Ostand Spin, so really it all comes down to what you’d like. You can’t go wrong with either case and they’ll both do a fantastic job at protecting your new iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For a limited time, Digital Trends readers can use code dt020off at checkout to get 20% off Ostand cases, including the Ostand R and Ostand Spin.

Buy Now

























