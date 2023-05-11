Top recommended chargers for your Google Pixel 7a

The long-awaited Google Pixel 7a has finally arrived, boasting upgrades to both its camera and display, and offering a more premium experience for a sub-$500 phone. However, there are still some budget-related limitations, such as the fact that the phone does not come with a charger included in the box. If you’re in need of a charger, there are several reliable options available that can reliably fast-charge your phone.

One important thing to note is that the Google Pixel 7a supports wired fast charging up to 18W through the USB Power Delivery specification. While this may not be as high as other Google devices, such as the Pixel 7 (20W) and Pixel 7 Pro (23W), most users will still find 18W wired charging to be sufficient.

When it comes to choosing a charger, make sure to select a USB PD-compliant charger that has a USB-C port to match the cable included in the box. While GaN chargers are great to have for future-proofing, a regular silicon-type charger will do just fine and be more cost-effective.

Some of the best Pixel 7a chargers include the Google 30W USB-C charger, the Anker 511 Nano 3 (30W), the Samsung 25W SuperFast Charging Travel Adapter, and the Anker 713 Nano 2 (45W). If you need a charger with multiple ports, options such as the Iniu 30W USB PD charger, Tecknet 45W USB PD Dual Port charger, and Anker 735 Nano 2 (65W) are all great choices.

In summary, while the Pixel 7a may not come with a charger in the box, there are plenty of reliable options available that can provide fast and efficient charging for your new device.





