Top-notch laptops suitable for college students

Whether you are studying on a physical campus, online, or a combination of both, a laptop is essential for keeping up with classes and research. With ongoing inflation and global chip supply shortages, rising prices and limited stock might be a concern. However, there are still plenty of new laptops available with excellent functionality and battery life for all college students. This guide will help you choose the best laptop for your needs.

Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air is a great option for those who want a powerful machine without the weight. However, the M1 MacBook Air is a solid alternative that performs well and comes with a 720p webcam. As for Windows laptops, the Dell XPS 13 series is highly recommended with its OLED screen and comfortable keyboard. For gamers, the Razer Blade 15 is the top pick with its Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics.

When selecting a laptop, consider your field of study and software needs. Midrange laptops with an Intel Core i3 processor and 6GB of RAM are perfect for most college students. For those using specialized software, upgrading to a more powerful system with more memory is recommended. Chromebooks are an affordable alternative for those who do most of their work online or in a browser.

Weight and portability are also important factors to consider. There are plenty of ultraportables with chips like Intel’s Core i3 or i5 for under $1,000, while more budget-friendly options are available for $600 to $800. Be sure to check the specs list for important features such as headphone jacks and compatible Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards.





