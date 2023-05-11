Top-notch accessories available for Pixel 7a buyers

Google’s Pixel 7a offers great midrange value and comes with a best-in-class smartphone camera, a smooth 90Hz refresh rate display, excellent performance, and a fantastic upgrade commitment. You can take advantage of Google’s promise of three years of Android version support and five years of security coverage, which means that you won’t have to buy a new phone annually. To make sure that your Pixel 7a lasts as long as possible, you will need accessories that are compatible with the phone and built to last. In this article, we will highlight some of the best Google Pixel 7a accessories available in the market.

Google 30W USB-C charger: This charger can maximize the phone’s charging rate of up to 18W, and it’s compatible with the USB-C to USB-C cable that comes with the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel Buds A-series: These wireless earbuds are recommended for a more personalized music and entertainment listening experience, and come in new Sea colorway to match the Pixel 7a.

Official Google Pixel 7a cases: Google’s official cases will protect your device from scratches, cracks, and scuffs. However, the ZeroOne edition of Spigen Ultra Hybrid offers a unique look with an under-the-hood look at the Pixel 7a’s interior layout.

Google Pixel Watch: This watch is a great addition to your collection, especially if you’re planning on using the Pixel 7a for the next five years. It allows you to manage music playback and GPS navigation with ease.

Anker 315 Wireless Charger: While the Pixel 7a can only charge wirelessly at a maximum rate of 7.5W, this wireless charging pad from Anker is still a great option.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector: Spigen makes some of the best tempered glass screen protectors, and this package includes glass protectors treated with an oleophobic coating to repel water and fingerprints.

Arkon Mounts MG279: This mount is one of the best options for mounting your Pixel 7a in your vehicle, with a spring-loaded clamp that accommodates phones up to 3.6 inches in width.

Google USB-C to 3.5mm Adapter: If you prefer wired headphones, this adapter allows you to plug your headphones into the phone’s USB-C port at the bottom.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen): This accessory features Google Assistant, smart home, do-not-disturb, and photo frame functions that are compatible with the Pixel 7a, and always draws out the maximum 7.5W wireless charging rate.





