Top affordable iPhone options in 2023

When it comes to finding a budget-friendly iPhone, Apple isn’t exactly known for offering cheap options. However, there are still ways to get a good iPhone without breaking the bank. One option to consider is the iPhone SE (2022).

Now, it’s important to note that the iPhone SE does have some outdated features. It still rocks a home button and uses Touch ID instead of Face ID. Additionally, its bezels are quite large compared to newer models. The camera, charging capabilities, and display technology are not on par with the iPhone 14 either. Furthermore, its base configuration only offers 64GB of storage, which may feel limited in today’s world where 128GB is becoming the standard.

However, there are some compelling reasons to consider the iPhone SE. For a price of $429, you still get 5G connectivity and the same A15 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 14. The phone also boasts IP67 water resistance, making it durable. It can handle most iOS apps and games without any issues, and its compact 4.7-inch screen may actually be preferred by some users over the larger screens of other models.

That said, there are a couple of drawbacks to keep in mind. Firstly, Apple’s upcoming September iPhone refresh may offer an upgraded version of the SE, so buying now may not be the best idea if you’re looking for the latest and greatest. Secondly, the SE falls short in terms of photo quality, especially in low-light conditions. It also lacks ultra-wide or telephoto lenses for added versatility. If these limitations don’t bother you, then the iPhone SE can definitely meet your needs. Just be sure to consider opting for 128 or 256GB of storage to avoid feeling confined by the limited storage options.

Another option to consider is the iPhone 13. Surprisingly, it offers similar features to the iPhone 14 but at a lower price point. The main differences between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 are minor enhancements such as crash detection, the Photonic Engine, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an extra GPU core in the A15 processor. Most people won’t even notice these differences, making the $100 savings worth it. With the iPhone 13, you’ll enjoy a larger, brighter, and sharper 6.1-inch display, Face ID, better low-light photography, MagSafe wireless charging, and a secondary ultra-wide lens. Storage options range from 128GB to 512GB.

If you’re open to considering older models, the iPhone 12 is still available and supported by Apple. It offers advantages over the iPhone SE, such as Face ID, a 6.1-inch screen, and improved low-light photography. However, it does have the same storage options as the SE and a slower A14 processor. The price starts at $599 from Apple, so you’ll need to weigh the tradeoffs and decide if it’s worth it for you.

Ultimately, we don’t recommend going for anything older than the iPhone 12 unless price is your main concern. Even the iPhone 11 may be difficult to find unless you opt for a used device. Keep in mind that as you go further back in models, you’ll start to notice sacrifices in terms of features and performance. Additionally, older models may not support the latest iOS updates, with the hard cutoff being 2018’s iPhone XS and XR for iOS 17 compatibility.





Reference

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.