Top 10 Compact & Portable Accessories For Effortless & Top-Quality Content Creation – Yanko Design

The lives of influencers and content creators can be extremely chaotic and busy. Content creation, capturing engaging moments, creating proposals, attending meetings, and making themselves and their lives seem interesting and entertaining at all times seem like a handful. The pros have got these tasks underway, whereas the newbies are still stumbling through. But it doesn’t matter if you’ve been in the social media game for long or you’re a novice, everyone needs a couple of handy and trusty product designs to help them through their influencer life. So we’ve curated a collection of designs that influencers would swear by! From a battery-free amplifying iSpeaker to DJI’s latest pocketable microphone system – these products will upgrade your content creation routine and even the quality of your content! Because when your process is smooth and hurdle-free, it reflects in your work.

1. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro

Called the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, this smartphone design adopts bold aesthetics, while being quite powerful. It functions as a content creation powerhouse allowing influencers to shoot the content of their dreams. The hardware and looks perfectly complement one another, creating a smartphone that is quite aesthetic to carry around.

Why is it noteworthy?

It adopts a symmetrical design throughout the phone, with a large camera placed in the middle. Four circles are placed in a uniform 2.2 grid, with the cameras enclosed in a Space Ring with an embossed Clous de Paris pattern, which is what we find on luxury watches quite often.

What we like

Features an orange vegan leather which adds a unique touch to the smartphone

It features Kunlun Glass materials which provide 10x better protection to the phone’s screen

What we dislike

The screen brightness isn’t too great in outdoor conditions

There is a shutter lag in challenging conditions, so you may miss the perfect picture-worthy moment

2. Exocope DT1





Called the Excope DT1, this camera system offers photography lovers the ability to take super-telephoto images effortlessly and without any hassle. The Excope DT1 weighs 1.32 pounds, and it is portable and quite easy to use. It is amped with one-touch shooting and recording. The power and shutter buttons are placed on the right side of the grip, ensuring convenient and quick access.

Why is it noteworthy?

It is powered by a pretty big, non-removable 3,000 mAh battery which offers fast charging using a Type-C connection, and it functions for 2.5 hours on a full charge. You can connect a power bank for longer shoots, which facilitates extended use without any hassle. The camera also includes a nifty phone holder and a grip to adjust the camera angle and height according to your requirements.

What we like

Equipped with two interchangeable lenses—40mm and 400mm

Quite lightweight for its capabilities

What we dislike

It has a limited focal length range

3. AirPods/AirPods Pro Neck Strap

If you’re out and about creating content, then you will need your AirPods by your side- whether to receive work calls, to match the content visuals with the audio, or to listen to some calming music to relax those creative nerves. And if you’re someone who loses their earbuds while working, then this AirPods/AirPods Pro Neck Strap is the design for you! They keep your precious AirPods close to your heart.

Why is it noteworthy?

The neck strap includes a cute woven necklace, which you wear around your neck, holding your AirPods close to you. The neck strap is a fine mix of fashion, functionality, and clean aesthetics, resulting in a unique Apple accessory. The accessory features the One-Click Magnetic Lock, keeping your AirPods pretty safe.

What we like

Keeps your AirPods safe and secure, so you never lose them

Doubles up as a simple yet stylish fashion accessory around your neck

What we dislike

The AirPods are attached to a strap, making them exposed to dirt, damage, and weather factors

4. MagSafe Origami Grip Stand

Meet the MagSafe Origami Grip Stand – a sleek and nifty stand inspired by the Japanese art of paper folding. This iPhone accessory can be folded flat and vice versa, completely eliminating the hassle of assembly and disassembly. The stand provides optimum support to your phone, without causing any harm to it. It is great to hold your phone, while you shoot content, and prance about!

Why is it noteworthy?

The MagSafe Origami Grip Stand is a card-size, lightweight, and thin design. You can quickly attach it to your phone, or slip it into your pocket, without fear of it looking weird or awkward in your pocket. The stand is securely attached to your phone, ensuring it won’t dislocate, even if you move around a lot.

What we like

Inspired by the Japanese art of Origami

It doesn’t separate from your phone at all, it stays securely attached

What we dislike

It only works with iPhone 12 and later models, excluding the iPhone SE, making it a limited product

5. DJI Mic

Dubbed the DJI Mic, this unique design is intended for vlogging, podcasting, and other content creation activities. The microphone system is placed in a wireless charging case, which is in fact quite similar to AirPods or other wireless earbuds available today. This similarity creates a subtle Apple association in our minds.

Why is it noteworthy?

The DJI Mic is compatible with USB-C, Lighting, and even the 3.5mm jack. The mic weighs 30 grams and features a battery life of 5.5 hours. The battery life can be extended to 25 hours, which is truly impressive, so you can use it for long shoots without the constant worry of it dying down.

What we like

It features 8GB of built-in storage, which leads to 14 hours of recording

Has a range of 250 meters in direct line of sight

What we dislike

There is no low-latency monitoring mode

6. Battery-free Amplifying iSpeakers

These are the Battery-Free Amplifying iSpeakers, and they’re essentially portable battery-free iPhone speakers. The speakers are a unique and refreshing version of the conventional no-power smartphone speakers. Crafted from metal, the speakers feature heightened functionality and value. Since they’re battery-free, you can easily carry them around with you, and use them for your shoots.

Why is it noteworthy?

The iSpeakers are built using duralumin, which is a special kind of aluminum alloy used in aviation and aerospace industries. The alloy has vibration-resistant properties, making it a great choice of material for speakers. You simply need to place your smartphone into the speaker and let the amazing sound flow through.

What we like

Electricity-free design which doesn’t require any power

Has a unique and minimalist aesthetic which is quite soothing to look at

What we dislike

Will not fit with bulky smartphone cases

7. ISHO-X5

Called the ISHO-X5, this all-purpose sling bag can be adapted to meet your demands. The bag is designed to store and organize your work gear – cameras, lenses, drones, gaming tech, and even EDC. Besides providing versatile storage, it also provides versatile access in the form of a clamshell ingress, side access, and an X-Wing divider.

Why is it noteworthy?

The bag has a sling form, which is pretty unique, allowing it to be carried in various ways. You can wear the bag across the front, allowing you to quickly pull out your photography gear. It has a rectangular design which can easily be fit into larger backpacks or travel bags.

What we like

Compact design with a spacious 5.5L interior

Space-efficient, and ensures your belongings don’t bump with each other

What we dislike

There seem to be no options for color

8. Earbugs

Dubbed the Earbugs, this unique audio design provides a one-of-a-kind audio experience. The brilliantness of in-ear sound isolation of wireless earbuds is combined with the abilities of bone conduction technology to build a listening experience that is comfortable and premium.

Why is it noteworthy?

The earbuds have pretty dynamic drivers that pair up with bone conduction to create a 3D soundscape that provides a never-before audio delivery. The earbuds are quite ergonomically shaped, and they’re a great option for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. They also have a decent water-resistant rating.

What we like

Features bone conducting technology, which delivers superior transparency mode

What we dislike

They don’t make a good option for bedtime listening, as they will be uncomfortable to use while sleeping or lying on your side

9. MagStick

Called the MagStick, this unique selfie stick doubles up as a tripod too. It has an innovative feature, which sets it apart from other designs on the market. The MagStick has a MagSafe mount which lets you instantly snap your iPhone in place, helping you get shooting quickly and instantly.

Why is it noteworthy?

The MagStick extends 63.5 inches when it is used as a selfie stick, and in tripod mode, it lets you utilize your iPhone like a professional camera. You simply need to snap your iPhone into place, and snap the shutter button – it just takes two snaps!

What we like

The stick stretches five feet over in length

It has a 3-axis adjustment system that allows you to rotate, swivel, and tilt your phone

What we dislike

Looks a bit flimsy and easily breakable

10. The Chargepuck

The Chargepuck is a unique innovation that serves as a replacement for your wireless charging dock or mat. The little puck can be attached to your iPhone, and it has its own retractable cable which lets you plug it wherever you like. However, the Chargepuck isn’t a battery pack, and it doesn’t have its own battery inside it. It is a charging apparatus that is attached to your iPhone, letting you charge three devices in one go.

Why is it noteworthy?

It functions as a replacement for a wireless charging dock or mat. The little puck is connected to your iPhone and has its own retractable cable. It is easy to use, and also quite easy to carry, so you can take it on all your shoots.

What we like

Portable design

It has a fully functional 360-degree ring

What we dislike