Top 10 BOTW Side Quests to Complete Prior to Playing Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

It’s the week of a new Zelda game, and you might be looking to revisit its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, just in time for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To help you prepare or simply kill time, here are some quests worth completing before the new release.

1. The Champion’s Ballad: This DLC offers more story around the four champions and the tragedy that befell them when Calamity Ganon returned. Through retracing their steps and undertaking the accomplishments they did 100 years ago, you get to relive moments of their lives, culminating in a new dungeon and one heck of a boss fight. Plus, you get a motorcycle for it!

2. Tarrey Town: Through a series of side quests for Hudson, you can gradually establish a new village, unlock valuable vendors, and culminate in a heartwarming love story.

3. Zelda’s Memories: Visit the places shown in pictures on the Sheikah Slate to see more of the world and get a powerful feeling of going somewhere, leaping backwards into the past to see a memory, and then returning to its current state.

4. Eventide Island: Once on this island, you get to undertake a trial that will ask whether you’ve truly learned how the game works, and gain a new appreciation for all the ways in which you could use tools like Magnesis, Stasis, and Remote Bombs.

5. Recital at Warbler’s Nest: This shrine quest in Rito Village draws on cooking and environmental interactions in enjoyable ways and overall puts a smile on your face.

6. Thyphlo Ruins: This shrine area is a cool use of light and interactions that might not naturally occur to folks and is worth taking the trip north of Korok Forest to see.

7. The Forgotten Temple: This area is a fun one to explore with a neat surprise, and reminds you that discovering things in Breath of the Wild is still fun after all these years.

8. The Eighth Heroine: This Zelda side quest involves environmental clues and puzzle solving where you have to scale massive statues out in the desert to find clues and summon the missing heroine.

9. Kass’ Quests: This questline, involving the traveling bard Kass, offers a cool way to revisit Hyrule and links back to old Zelda tunes in an interesting way.

10. The Leviathan Remains: This quest involves hunting down the remains of ancient beasts and offers hints about where to find them from researchers at the stable in northwest Hyrule.





