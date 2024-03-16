Home Computing Tom’s Guide asks: What ports do you really need on a laptop?

There’s a lot to think about when picking out one of the best laptops from the screen size to the processor all the way to whether or not you need dedicated graphics. While these are all important factors to consider, there’s one thing you don’t want to overlook when buying a new laptop: the ports.

Unlike with a desktop PC, upgrading your laptop after the fact usually isn’t an option. Sure, on some laptops you can upgrade the RAM or swap in a new SSD but upgradability and laptops rarely go hand in hand. There is one exception though and if you want a laptop where you can swap out components at will, then you should consider the Framework Laptop

While you can get a pre-built Framework Laptop you won’t have to assemble on your own, most people will likely choose a laptop from Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus, Dell, HP or other more well-known brands. Not only are they usually cheaper but they’re also more readily available, plus you can go see one in person at a store.

Even though I prefer working and gaming on my desktop PC, I recently decided it was time to get another laptop for when I travel and for those days when working at home just isn’t possible. I’ve always wanted a ThinkPad as I love their sleek design, black and red color scheme and the fact that they’re one of the only laptops that still have a TrackPoint pointing stick that you can use instead of a trackpad. I had a few models on my shortlist but ended up going with a ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 in the end.

 

