Tomorrow, Evil Dead Rise Drops on Digital and 4K Blu-ray Arrives on June 27th.

Evil Dead Rise will already be available to purchase and rent digitally tomorrow, with a disc release to follow on June 27th.

Evil Dead Rise has grossed $50 million at the box office in three weeks, which is impressive considering it was originally intended to be an HBO Max exclusive. The surprise announcement is that the film will be available for purchase on digital services from May 9th, and the release date for HBO Max has not yet been revealed. However, it is likely to coincide with the day when the service becomes just Max later this month. Additionally, the release date for the 4K Blu-ray version has been announced, which will be hitting shelves on June 27th, although the details for its features are yet to be revealed. The cover for the Blu-ray edition can be seen below.









Evil Dead Rise Was More Successful Than Most Thought

“Experience a riveting, gore-filled thriller when “Evil Dead Rise” arrives for purchase Digitally at home on May 9th. The film is directed by Lee Cronin and starring Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” TV’s “Barkskins”) and Alyssa Sutherland (TV’s “New Gold Mountain,” TV’s “Vikings). The film will also be available to purchase on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning on June 27th.

In “Evil Dead Rise,” the action moves out of the woods and into the city, and tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sullivan and Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable. The film is directed by Lee Cronin, produced by Rob Tapert, and executive produced by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, along with John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam, and Victoria Palmeri. The ensemble stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” TV’s “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (TV’s “New Gold Mountain,” TV’s “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (TV’s “The End,” “Storm Boy”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”).”

