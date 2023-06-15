Today, Sky TV users receive long-awaited blockbuster channel upgrade at no additional cost

Sky TV users with the premium telly firm can now rejoice as additional channels have been added to its popular streaming devices. Previously, Sky Glass television and Stream Box users were unable to access certain free-to-view services, but that has all changed this week.

This much-needed upgrade means that anyone with these Sky gadgets can now access seven additional channels, all for free. This boost includes popular services like GREAT! Romance, GREAT! Movies, GREAT! Action, and GREAT! TV.

For those who may not be familiar, the GREAT! selection of channels offers a wide range of movies, classic TV shows, comedy, and entertainment. While it has been available on Sky Q, it was not previously accessible on the latest devices that utilize a broadband connection to stream content.

In addition to the arrival of these blockbuster telly channels, three kids’ services have also been launched through the POP! platform. Geared towards younger viewers, POP! includes the POP channel, Tiny Pop, and Pop Max. Viewers can enjoy popular shows like Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks, Miraculous, and Pokémon content.

To access these additional channels, users do not need to make any adjustments to their devices as the changes will happen automatically through a software update overnight.

For those unfamiliar with Sky Glass or Sky Stream, these devices allow users to stream content to their big screen without the need for complicated installations or intrusive engineers. The Sky Stream set-top box is conveniently delivered by post and can be easily plugged in for instant entertainment. On the other hand, Sky Glass includes a built-in TV screen and soundbar, providing a unique viewing experience.

In addition to Sky’s wide selection of shows, Stream and Glass also grant easy access to popular streaming apps such as Disney+ and Netflix.

