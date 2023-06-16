Tipster denies rumors of new color for iPhone 15 line

According to a tipster on Twitter , the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series, expected to be unveiled and released in September, will come in four different colors. However, there is no red color option, which is a surprise to some as it was rumored to be a new addition this year.

Forbes speculates that this could mean Apple will no longer offer the iconic (PRODUCT)RED models, which they have partnered with a charity for the past 16 years. However, a closer look at the tipster’s tweet suggests that there’s still a possibility of Apple offering the (PRODUCT)RED variant for the iPhone 15 series.

The tipster received a tweet asking for hints about the colors of the iPhone 15 Pro, to which they responded, “Four of them. None of them are red.” This aligns with Apple’s usual pattern of offering Gold, Silver, and Space Black colors, along with a new fourth color each year. The expected new color was supposed to be dark red.

Dark red iPhone 15 Pro render. Image credit @Hanstsaiz

However, just because none of the four color options mentioned by the tipster are red, it doesn’t mean that the (PRODUCT)RED variant won’t be available for the iPhone 15 series this year. The (PRODUCT)RED option is usually offered as a fifth color choice, which means it is unrelated to the comment made by Unknownz21.

The tweet from tipster Unknownz21

What can be expected on all four models of the iPhone 15 this year is the Dynamic Island, a 48MP Wide camera on the back, and USB-C charging. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be powered by the same 4nm A16 Bionic chipset as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a 3nm A17 Bionic SoC, making it the only smartphone with a processor built on a 3nm process node this year.

As a side note, Unknownz21 described the iPhone 15 line as a “mediocre upgrade,” so they suggest waiting for the iPhone 16 series in 2024 if you’re considering purchasing a new iPhone.