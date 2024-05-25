tinyPod Turns the Apple Watch into a ‘Smartphone’ with iPod Controls : Tech : Tech Times

From being wearable, a new company called ‘tinyPod’ has developed a device that can modify the Apple Watch and transform it into a smartphone, bringing a more hands-on feel to the smartwatch. This Apple Watch mod brings a new gadget into which users may insert their Apple Watch, offering iPod controls to turn it into a more capable device that exceeds the Digital Crown and power button.

While the Apple Watch is perfectly capable on its straps, the tinyPod gives it more life and is more than an accessory.

The tinyPod Turns the Apple Watch Into a Smartphone

In the latest teaser uploaded by ‘tinyPod‘ on X, they are touting a new device that uses the main Apple Watch device with a new development that turns it into an entirely new gadget for users. The video revealed what the tinyPod can do for the Apple Watch, centering on offering a new control for its assortment of apps and features right from the device.

Strapped on one’s wrist, the Apple Watch is already capable of many features that complement the iPhone. It is connected wirelessly, and it no longer requires a user to bring out their smartphone to answer calls, messages, and more.

Take those features and put them inside a case that encloses it, transform it into a new device, and give it a more robust feel-that is what TinyPod promises for its future availability.

Read Also: FDA Gives Green Light to Apple Watch AFib History Feature: What Does it Do?





Strapless Apple Watch with iPod Controls

In the video, users only need to remove the Apple Watch from its straps and enclose it inside the case, which features the iPod’s controls, a.k.a. the click or scroll wheel replicating the Digital Crown on the wearable. This expands more of the Apple Watch’s controls,, making it possible to do more on the device, paired with its touchscreen capabilities.

The tinyPod was teased for this summer season, but no specifics have yet been disclosed.

Apple Watch’s Features and Tech

The Apple Watch has seen stellar development in Cupertino since its inception in 2015. Year after year, it saw significant upgrades and popularity that established it as more than an Apple accessory. It was known as a fitness tracker and iPhone accessory before, but it evolved into a health-tracking device that offers new features in each release, including a rumored new patent for sweat measurement.

Moreover, Cupertino also developed the watchOS for the Apple Watch to bring a new interface that captures its small form factor, centering on a well-capable device that fits all they need while strapped on one’s wrists. From receiving notifications from one’s iPhone to sending iMessages, taking calls, playing Music, and offering its data to health and fitness apps, it can stand alone as it is.

However, Apple has not yet explored the possibility of making the Apple Watch its device.

That may be about to change with tinyPod, a new gadget mod that would use the main device without its straps and give it a more robust feel. This would allow easier access to many of the Apple Watch’s features and capabilities.

Related Article: Report: Apple Watch Series 10 to Feature Cutting-Edge, Battery-Saving LTPO OLED Display Tech

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.