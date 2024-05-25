TIME Internet Spotted Promoting Services At Landed Properties, But Don’t Get Too Excited

TIME Internet has recently been spotted promoting its services at Temasya Sinar in Glenmarie, a location that mostly consists of landed housing. This may sound odd for many, especially given the fact that the ISP is renowned for providing its services to highrise properties such as condominiums, apartments and so on.

This particular discovery was first reported by Paul Tan (yes, that one), who shared his findings on X (formerly Twitter). He added that he went on TIME’s website to get clarification, and was surprised to find out that the ISP does actually cover the location in question.

So is this a sign of things to come? Kind of, but not really.

saw some Time Fiber banners around Glenmarie and thought it doesnt make sense why theyre promoting in a landed housing area when its supposed to be for condos and offices only decided to check some nearby landed house address for coverage and lo and behold, its actually covered! pic.twitter.com/IbV8WQB8Aq — Paul Tan 🚦 199 (@paultantk) May 25, 2024







For one thing, TIME Internet has actually been offering its internet services at landed properties for a while now, though locations are very limited. Based on our own findings, this can be traced to a Facebook post by an official distributor for the ISP called Beyond TIME, all the way back in 2020.

“First ever landed property coverage is available but [there] is limited scope of coverage, especially when it comes to landed properties,” the distributor announced in the post. “We’d love to serve all Malaysians with the broadband they deserve, but currently we’re [working] hard on it to cover landed property.”

The statement echoes the ISP’s own, which you can find on the support page on its website. In the Coverage section of the page, TIME clarified that it is only able to service selected landed properties. Based on the numerous Kabel Besar promos shared on its official Facebook page since last year, these locations are few and far between.





Among those listed include Taman Pauh Jaya and Taman Sutera in Penang, Taman Nusa Perintis 1 in Johor, Taman Silibin in Perak, and several other areas in different states. TIME Internet’s availability in Temasya Sinar, the location highlighted in this article, was promoted on Facebook back in October last year.

One thing’s for certain, it does appear that the ISP is slowly but surely introducing its internet services to even more landed properties in Malaysia. Referring back to an official statement that was shared on Facebook in 2018, TIME explained the reason for its inability to provide services at non-highrise locations is due to the lack of approval to plant new poles or get access to existing ones. While things appear to have changed since then, don’t expect a rapid expansion to happen just yet, as doing so still remains a challenge for the company.

