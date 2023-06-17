Three Cities to Host Genshin Impact Summer Festival

Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

HoYoverse plans to host the highly anticipated Genshin Impact Summer Festival in three major cities throughout July.

HoYoverse recently announced their plans to hold the exciting Genshin Impact Summer Festival in three different cities over the course of July. The festival will take place in New York, Paris, and Berlin, each with its own unique layout and a variety of specialty programs for attendees to enjoy. For example, the Paris festival will feature a special display in collaboration with Yamaha Music Europe, where fans can learn and play the game’s theme alongside professional musicians. In Berlin, there will be an Evening Extravaganza filled with special content and a grand firework display. Check out more details about the events below.









“As the game’s first officially-held summertime fan gathering in France, Germany, and the United States, the Genshin Impact Summer Festival 2023 will provide a unique playground for local fans and players to have fun, share their feelings, and express themselves. Each location will have a large dedicated area decorated in the style of Genshin Impact, featuring various sections such as a stage, gaming area, music zone, food area, photography zone, merchandise area, and fan art gallery. Visitors will have the opportunity to play Genshin Impact, enjoy the original soundtrack, watch cosplay shows, create and admire game-inspired fan art, savor dishes from special menus, and participate in a variety of activities and events throughout the weekend. See below for the specific dates and locations.”

July 1 – 2 in Paris at Esplanade de la Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand, Quai François Mauriac, 75706, Paris, France

July 22 – 23 in New York at The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center, 185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007, USA

July 29 – 30 in Berlin at Revier Südost Schnellerstraße 137, 12439, Berlin, Germany

“In addition to the Summer Festival, fans and players can also participate in the Summer With Genshin event online or at conventions. Furthermore, the “Joyous Summer” Fan Art Contest is now open on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and HoYoLAB. Genshin Impact will also be attending DoKomi and Japan Expo, with more exciting events to be revealed in the future.”

