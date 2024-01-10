Thousands without internet in Limerick as issues reported with major provider

THOUSANDS of people were reportedly without internet in Limerick on Tuesday evening due to issues connecting to Sky broadband.

Outages were reported as early as 3pm in the afternoon with hundreds more people taking to social media later in the day to report issues with the provider.

Major outages were reported in Limerick city with users in Croom, Castleconnell and Crecora also reporting they had no connection.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Councillor Daniel Butler said there were outages all over Limerick with followers from across the county replying to his post stating they had been having issues throughout the day.

Councillor Conor Sheehan also posted that he was having issues accessing the internet provider alongside a photo stating his “connection had dropped”.

Meanwhile, Pure Telecom users in Limerick also reported issues with their fibre broadband.

Sky Ireland have not yet responded to reports on their social media pages with some users reporting they had been trying to contact customer service for “some time”.