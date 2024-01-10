This women’s smart health ring uses AI to analyze menstrual and sleep data

Evie/ZDNET

Leveraging a custom AI engine, one company is taking women’s health data tracking to the next level.

Notably, the Evie Ring is specifically for women, as Movana Health designed it with the mission of making health data more accessible. The smart ring costs $269, and is one of the only products featured in CES 2024 that consumers are able to order now. For women who want all the bells and whistles of a smartwatch but prefer a smaller wearable, this option could be worth considering.

Also: CES 2024: What’s Next in Tech

The health and fitness product first launched at CES 2023, but was not available to ship until January this year, after being recognized with the 2024 CES Innovation Honoree Award. The smart ring is also showcased at this year’s consumer tech convention, when Movano Health CEO John Mastrototaro emphasized its “focus on the nuances of women’s physiology.”

“We built the Evie Ring to address the unique health needs of women at every stage of their lives,” Mastrototaro also said after last year’s CES announcement. “We’re raising the bar for women and wearables, and our resolve to be the only wearable that is also a medical device.”

The Evie Ring, available in sizes 5-12, uses AI to divulge correlations across menstrual health, mood, energy, sleep, and activity from data that either women log on the Evie app or the ring itself tracks.

Such correlations that the Evie AI engine can draw are, “We’ve noticed your mood improves when you get 1000 more steps than your average,” or “Your sleep may be interrupted during this phase of your menstrual cycle due to a dip in progesterone.” These alerts will show up on the app.

The Evie App can analyze your cycle vs. your sleep, such as calling out that you’ve reported experiencing less sleep for the second month in a row. Evie/ZDNET

Additionally, women can log their menstrual cycle and mood during menstruation, then the app can predict the next period and fertility window. The company said over the next few months, it plans to further leverage AI to unveil more visualizations of menstrual data and enhanced menstrual health insights to fortify the links between mood, the menstrual cycle, and other health factors.

ZDNET Recommends Evie Ring – $269 The Evie Ring tracks key health and fitness metrics, specifically from women.

During the day, the ring’s medical-grade sensors measure vitals such as resting heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation (Sp02), and respiration rate. The Evie also measures these same vitals while you sleep, in addition to hours and minutes slept, as well as time in sleeping zones (“Awake, “REM,” “Light,” or “Deep”). Similar to other smartwatches, it tracks your steps, distance, active minutes, and calories burned.

Currently, the Evie app is only available on Apple iOS, but the company plans to release the Android version in the second quarter of 2024. There is no subscription required to use the app.

Also: The best fitness rings to kickstart your wellness goals

With the app, you can set goals for specific metrics like sleep, activity, steps, or mindfulness. Its Spot Check function allows women to easily access their pulse rate and blood oxygen levels at any point. The Daily Summary features a single graphic that aggregates the day’s performance.

The smart ring comes in three colors: gold, rose gold, and silver. It also has a portable charger with a USB-C charging cord, and holds more than 10 ring charges. Recently, the product became eligible for HSA/FSA fund reimbursement.