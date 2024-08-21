This rugged Garmin smartwatch is built for adventure and now $140 off

This is the watch to get if you need lots of battery life Garmin Instinct Solar $260 $400 Save $140 This is the watch you want to go with if you’re looking for something rugged, light, and relatively affordable. The Garmin Instinct brings a wealth of fitness and health tracking features and offers excellent battery life with a maximum runtime of up to 54 days.





There’s a ton of options to choose from if you’re looking to buy a new smartwatch. Some would even say the selection process is a bit daunting if you don’t know what you’re looking for. But if you’re looking for a smartwatch that doesn’t break the bank, offers excellent health and fitness tracking, and can last over a month on a single charge — the Garmin Instinct Solar is going to be for you.





Right now, you can find this watch for an absolute steal with a discount that knocks $140 off its original retail price. The deal comes from a third-party seller on Amazon that has an excellent reputation with over 650 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. This product ships from Amazon, which means you’re going to get all the same benefits and protection of buying direct from the retail giant, with quick shipping with Prime and easy returns too.







What’s great about the Garmin Instinct Solar?

This is a smartwatch that’s built with a purpose. You won’t find any fancy bells and unnecessary whistles here, but it will feature all the things you’ll need to begin your fitness and health tracking journey. Don’t let the simple design fool you, this thing is built tough, and has been tested to withstand the MIL-STD-810H standard, which means even the harshest conditions won’t phase it.

The high contrast display can be seen in all types of environments, making it easy to get the information you need at a glance. And with the proper sun exposure, this watch can last up to 54 days without a charge, making it an absolute beast when you need a smartwatch that can last and really go the distance.





The watch also has plenty of built-in sports apps for easy activity tracking, along with a heart rate monitor, pulse ox sensor, stress tracking, and more. You can also feel confident when in an environment you’re not familiar with, as the watch offers multi-GNSS support, providing the most accurate location tracking you’ll find in a wearable.

And since it’s a smartwatch, you can also get notification alerts straight to your wrist when paired with a phone or compatible device. The Garmin Instinct Solar is a fantastic smartwatch that packs a lot of great features into a compact, lightweight, and rugged case. And today’s deal knocks $140 off, so get it while you still can.