This PowerBand Apple Watch band has a built-in MagSafe Charger at $35, this week only

In the modern world, we’ve got enough gadgets and cables in our everyday carry. With the PowerBand Apple Watch band, you can trim that everyday carry down a little bit. This clever Apple Watch band is on sale between 1/8 – 1/14 for $14 off at just $34.97.

This clever Apple Watch band fits comfortably around your wrist, but it has a secret. It’s made with a built-in MagSafe magnetic wireless charger for your Apple Watch. The ultra-slim magnetic charger is engineered directly into the band with a quick-release charging mechanism so you can quickly connect to any USB device to charge up your Apple Watch. When you’re not using the charger, you can easily cover it up and hide it away so nobody would even know your band has a secret.

The band is crafted from a breathable nylon weave, making it soft and elastic, with simple pull tabs for seamless adjustments. It’s compatible with all Apple Watch Series, giving you a wireless charging solution that is truly always with you.

Enjoy an effortless blend of tech, convenience, power, and style. Between 1/8 and 11:59 pm PT on 1/14, you can get the PowerBand: Apple Watch Band with Built-In MagSafe Charger for $14 off at just $34.97 (reg. $49).

