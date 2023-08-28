This is Carrie’s Best Friendship in ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

The Big Picture And Just Like That explores the power of intergenerational friendship, highlighting the beautiful connection between Carrie and her younger friend Lisette.

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the And Just Like That… Season 2 finale

Female friendship is a core theme of And Just Like That…, and while it’s a treat to see Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) relationships with Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) evolve 25 years after we were first introduced to them and a blast to explore her newer dynamic with the fabulous Seema (Sarita Choudhury), it’s her friendship with her former downstairs neighbor Lisette (Katerina Tannenbaum) that’s the most interesting.

Carrie and Lisette got off to something of a rough start. Carrie’s first interaction with the millennial jewelry designer came after she confronted her about the amount of noise she and her friends were making outside on the stoop late into the night — and feeling nervous that Lisette would deem her a crotchety old lady for doing so. Lisette, however, feels bad about disturbing Carrie and apologizes for keeping her up. The two dance around their secret admiration for each other — Carrie thinks Lisette is impressive and cool; Lisette finds Carrie iconic and inspirational — before eventually putting their admiration out in the open and forming a genuine friendship.





‘And Just Like That’ Explores the Power of Intergenerational Friendship

Carrie and Lisette’s age difference is highlighted from the very beginning and, in fact, is the main point of contention between them at first. Carrie feels irritated when Lisette’s friend calls her “ma’am,” and Lisette is humiliated when Carrie spots her having a nasty, somewhat juvenile fight with her boyfriend. But the two quickly discover that the fact they’re in different stages of life is actually kind of a beautiful thing.

The two begin their friendship in earnest when Carrie comforts Lisette after she sees her kick her boyfriend out for cheating on her. “What are you gonna do?” Carrie asks sympathetically. “It’s New York dating.” In this moment, Carrie gives Lisette permission not to feel embarrassed as well as gives her hope that everything will turn out okay. Carrie understands her struggle — she’s faced disastrous romantic situations like this before and come out of them on the other side stronger.

Carrie sharing her wisdom with Lisette is a key benefit of their intergenerational friendship. Carrie has learned unique lessons about love, work, and life throughout her time in New York, and considering Lisette is in her late 20s and newer to the city, the advice and guidance Carrie can offer due to her firsthand experience with similar predicaments is invaluable. After all the jewelry Lisette worked hard to design for her show is stolen, Carrie uses her emergency apartment key to check on her and share some chocolate to cheer her up. “I have to start all over,” Lisette cries — something Carrie is all too familiar with, especially in regards to trying to rebuild her life after Big (Chris Noth) died. Carrie wallows with her over their losses but encourages her to pick herself back up and overcome this obstacle.

The fact that there’s someone like Carrie in the city looking out for Lisette makes her feel supported and cared about. Carrie makes attending Lisette’s jewelry show a priority despite the fact she’d been faking COVID and hiding out from the world the entire week. For all of Carrie’s flakiness and friendship faults, this highlights that showing up for Lisette, who is younger and desperately wants Carrie there, is important to Carrie. When the people subletting Lisette’s apartment to her decide to move back to New York, Carrie lets Lisette move into hers at a steep discount — something Seema and the rest of Carrie’s friends joke about being a bit ridiculous. But Carrie doesn’t mind having a soft spot for Lisette and helping her out. “I wanted to give it to a single girl,” she says with a smile and shrug.

Carrie’s Friendship with Lisette Makes Her a Braver, More Confident Person

Not only does Lisette not take Carrie’s help for granted, but she is a wonderful friend to Carrie in return. Her financial situation may not be quite as stellar as Carrie’s at the moment, but she repays her with what she does have: the jewelry she designs. After Carrie and Seema help facilitate the apartment transfer, she declares she’ll be giving them free accessories for life.

And that’s not the first time Lisette treats her to some jewels. Early in their friendship, Lisette gifts her a ring and bashfully asks if she might be able to post about it on her social media — her sales skyrocketed after Scarlett Johansson was seen wearing her, after all. Carrie tempers her expectations, saying that she doesn’t have the clout ScarJo does, but Lisette disagrees. She’s a huge fan of her podcast and sees Carrie as a celebrity in her own right.

Lisette is the ultimate hype woman, often fawning over her fashion and sense of style, even claiming she’d happily take her ratty bras from the 80s when Carrie jokingly offers to hand them down to her. Lisette’s approval makes Carrie feel good about herself in a different way than that of her peers closer to her own age, as Lisette makes Carrie feel relevant and hip. Carrie and her other friends often stress about aging, but Lisette finds Carrie cool in part because she’s older and has knowledge she doesn’t yet possess because of her youth.

Carrie encourages Lisette not to be ashamed when she finds herself in awkward situations, both after her breakup and when she’s nervous about her jewelry party, and Lisette returns the favor. When Carrie sheepishly says she’s been asked to read the audiobook of her memoir, Lisette reminds her, “You’re Carrie Bradshaw — nothing embarrassing about that.” Lisette inadvertently helps her with this task, too. Carrie struggles to read the chapter about Big’s death without clamming up or getting emotional, but when she consoles Lisette about her jewelry being stolen, she realizes that she needs to push through her nervousness and discomfort and try reading the chapter again. Lisette inspires Carrie not to let being scared stand in her way. This is summed up nicely when, during the last supper party in the Season 2 finale, Lisette shares that “fear” is the thing she wants to let go of.

Lisette Parallels Carrie During Her ‘Sex and the City’ Days

It’s no secret that Lisette shares many parallels to Carrie during her Sex and the City days — in fact, Carrie often brings up these similarities and likely gravitates toward Lisette because she reminds her of herself a couple of decades ago. This creates an interesting dynamic between the two, but it is also rich material for the audience to examine and unpack.

Lisette serves the dual purpose of showing the audience how much has changed since the OG Sex and the City and how much is still painfully yet wonderfully the same. Carrie didn’t have to deal with social media to try and boost her career when she was starting out or have to navigate it in her relationships, but she did have to prove herself in her creative field and go through some heartbreak from some deadbeat dudes. While it’s a treat to see our Sex and the City women in a new phase of life, Lisette carries the torch for the twenty-somethings, continuing their legacy of being young in the Big Apple.

We Need More of Carrie and Lisette’s Friendship on ‘And Just Like That’

Carrie and Lisette’s friendship is one of the strongest in the series despite not getting all that much screen time. (Lisette has only been in 6 of the series’ 21 episodes.) Since And Just Like That… has now been renewed for Season 3, here’s to hoping that we get more of these two in the future, as their friendship with each other makes both of them better people, and there is so much to mine from their sweet, distinct dynamic.

Intergenerational friendships are rarely depicted in media even though they can be some of the most fulfilling relationships in our lives. Although And Just Like That… isn’t without its flaws, this is one relationship it gets right. Let’s hope that not only does the show continue to dive into Carrie and Lisette’s relationship but that it also acts as a trendsetter and inspires other media to feature intergenerational friendships, too.

And Just Like That… Season 2 is available to stream on Max.