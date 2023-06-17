Thinner Bezels Revealed in Leaked Renders of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

An exclusive leaked render from MySmartPrice reveals Samsung’s upcoming flagship foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Prior to this, the publication already shared leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, showcasing its large cover display. Now, with the Z Fold 5 renders, we get a glimpse of the innovative features and design changes for this foldable device.

As we anticipate Samsung’s Unpacked event in late July, the leaked render provides insights into the camera setup and the position of the USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and microphone, all of which are similar to the Fold 4.

Furthermore, the render depicts a smaller gap between the two halves of the folded device compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This improvement is attributed to Samsung’s use of a ‘water-drop’ hinge, ensuring a more seamless fold and a nearly flat position when opened.

The LED flash is now located next to the camera setup, as opposed to being below it in the Z Fold 4. The internal display also showcases slimmer bezels.

According to information available, the Z Fold 5 is undergoing testing to endure 200,000 folds and will have a thinner and lighter design compared to previous Fold models.

More details about the device are expected to emerge closer to its release in late July.

Image credit: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice