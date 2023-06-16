The Vanishing of Saturday Morning Cartoons

Television’s animated series had its humble beginnings in 1950 with Crusader Rabbit. Soon after, Jay Ward, the producer of Crusader Rabbit, created The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle. The Flintstones then hit the prime-time scene in 1960, proving that there was indeed an audience for animated shows on TV. This record-breaking show held the title of the longest-running prime-time cartoon until The Simpsons surpassed it in 1997.

Throughout the 1960s, animated series were predominantly seen as children’s entertainment, leading networks to move them from prime-time to Saturday mornings. The Golden Age of Saturday morning cartoons began in 1966 when all three major networks dedicated time slots to animation blocks on Saturdays. However, this cherished tradition came to an end in 2014 when The Vortexx was canceled by The CW. But let’s explore what exactly led to this demise.

After The Flintstones’ prime-time run, Hanna-Barbera Productions shifted their focus to Saturday mornings, producing content specifically for children on all major networks. In 1966 alone, Hanna-Barbera released shows such as Magilla Gorilla, Atom Ant, Space Ghost and Dino Boy, Frankenstein Jr. and The Impossibles, and reruns of The Flintstones. Over the next three decades, Hanna-Barbera dominated the animation industry, creating a staggering total of 249 cartoon series and over 1,200 hours of original episodes for television.

Other animation studios, like Filmation Associates, added their own shows to the mix, including The New Adventures of Superman and superhero-themed series like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Batman, and Super Friends. The 1970s introduced beloved series such as Super Friends, Captain Caveman, and the timeless Scooby-Doo.

Television networks started realizing that animation was more profitable than producing live-action shows. One voice actor could play multiple roles, reruns helped stretch initial investments, and the toy and cereal commercials that aired during these shows were persuasive in convincing children to ask their parents for these products. However, concerns were raised by parents and educators about the impact of these commercials on children. Research showed that kids had difficulty distinguishing between the shows and the ads that accompanied them, and they didn’t comprehend the manipulative nature of these commercials.

In response to these concerns, the Federal Trade Commission attempted to ban advertising to children under the age of six in 1978. However, toy companies, advertisers, and cereal industries struck a deal with educational and informational content requirements. This led to the creation of public service announcements like The Bod Squad, One to Grow On, and the long-standing Schoolhouse Rock! series.

As the 1980s approached, Saturday morning cartoons began to change. Shows based on existing TV shows, such as The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang or It’s Punky Brewster, laid the groundwork for cross-promotional marketing. Cartoons started to blur the line between entertainment and commercials, with programs centered around toys, video games, and movies. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Care Bears, and The Transformers were all created with the intention of selling merchandise. Pac-Man and Dungeons & Dragons introduced gaming to kids, while shows like The Real Ghostbusters and Rambo: The Force of Freedom followed a marketing trifecta of movies, cartoons, and toys.

This new era of Saturday morning cartoons remained popular with children but faced increasing criticism from parenting groups due to instances of violence and commercials targeting kids. In 1988, an attempted bill to limit advertising was vetoed by President Ronald Reagan. However, Congress enacted the Children’s Television Act (CTA) in 1990, which imposed stricter regulations on network programming. The CTA limited commercial time and banned toy-related advertisements during the airing of shows they were based on.

The networks soon found a way around these restrictions by syndicating Saturday morning cartoons. By airing them on weekday afternoons, they avoided the advertising rules set for Saturday mornings. In 1996, the Children’s Programming Report further defined what constituted educational content and introduced stricter age guidelines for programming. While it did not directly lead to the end of Saturday morning cartoons, it significantly impacted the landscape, especially considering children’s decreased interest in educational programming.

In the 1990s, advancements in technology began to overshadow Saturday morning cartoons. Personal computers, VCRs, DVD players, and home video game consoles became popular choices for children’s entertainment. Cartoons like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Animaniacs, and Pinky and the Brain managed to keep Saturday mornings alive, but the rise of cable networks like Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Disney Channel provided alternative platforms for cartoons.

With the new millennium, Saturday mornings saw a decline in quality as networks aired reruns from cable networks or imported cheaper cartoons from other countries. Eventually, animated shows were completely phased out from the Saturday morning line-up, making way for live-action series that complied with educational mandates. The tradition of Saturday morning cartoons officially came to an end when The CW network aired the last of The Vortexx animated lineup in 2014.

So as you wake up on a Saturday morning, reminisce about the good old days when you would sit in your pajamas, munching on a bowl of Lucky Charms, and watching shows like Hong Kong Phooey or The Banana Splits Show. It’s a nostalgic trip down memory lane and a reminder of a time when Saturday mornings were the most anticipated part of a child’s week (and maybe have a cup of coffee too because reliving one’s youth can be challenging).





Reference