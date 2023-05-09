The upcoming electric car from Volvo is an EX30 compact SUV.

Volvo is already discussing the follow-up to their forthcoming, luxury three-row EX90 SUV. The EX30, a small SUV, will be unveiled globally on June 7th, with US reservations also becoming available on the same date. Volvo is widely recognized for their use of innovative technology to enhance safety, and the company’s commitment to Swedish design continues with the EX30, which is expected to be smaller than their existing 40 series of EVs.

Interestingly, Volvo is going all in on the size of the vehicle

In contrast to larger SUVs like the EX90, Volvo is focusing on the compact EX30. The company’s press release affirms that “thinking small is one of our biggest ideas”, with the forthcoming SUV designed for younger car buyers who prioritize city driving and adventure seeking. Though smaller than the C40 Recharge, the EX30 will maintain its SUV shape, distinguishing it from other EVs designed for urban driving.

Last year, Volvo’s CEO Jim Rowan confirmed that the company was targeting Gen Z as the next market for their EVs, focusing specifically on smaller SUVs for younger first-time buyers. Despite the EX30’s anticipated popularity with younger drivers, Volvo will face competition from other electric SUVs on the market, including the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6, as well as upcoming releases like the Chevy Blazer EV, Polestar 3, and Honda Prologue.





