The True Meaning of ‘The Incredible Hulk’ on Disney Plus: Debunking Common Misconceptions

via Marvel Studios

For Marvel fans, the long-awaited arrival of The Incredible Hulk on Disney Plus is cause for celebration. However, the rights to the green giant are still unresolved, leaving fans with mixed emotions.

Although Universal’s claim to the film expired exactly 15 years after its theatrical release on June 13, 2008, allowing Disney to include it in their streaming collection, the situation remains complex.

via Marvel Studios

Fans on social media are rejoicing over the return of Bruce Banner and the Hulk, speculating about potential solo movies, World War Hulk adventures, and the long-rumored Hulk vs. Wolverine project.

However, Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, currently controls the rights to The Incredible Hulk. Universal still retains overall control of the character, which may explain the incorporation of elements from Edward Norton’s portrayal in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World.

While there is hope for more Hulk content in the future, for now, it only pertains to the standalone film and not the entirety of the Hulk universe.

