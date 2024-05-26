Home Gadgets The TinyPod turns the Apple Watch into a hybrid iPod-iPhone gadget

The TinyPod turns the Apple Watch into a hybrid iPod-iPhone gadget

by
The TinyPod turns the Apple Watch into a hybrid iPod-iPhone gadget

As you’ll see from our Apple Watch 9 review and Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, Apple’s smartwatch is a powerful little computer – and you don’t necessarily have to wear it on your wrist, as a new hardware project called the TinyPod proves.

As announced on social media (via 9to5Mac) as “coming soon”, the TinyPod puts a strapless Apple Watch inside a case that looks like a miniature iPod. There’s even a clickwheel on the front for controlling apps and actions.


 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment