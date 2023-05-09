The Tecno Phantom V Yoga May Receive a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and 6 Rear Camera Sensors.

Tecno Phantom V Yoga, an alleged flagship model from Chinese smartphone company Tecno, has reportedly been spotted on a Chinese platform. The post on the website revealed several specifications of the flip smartphone, which is said to be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8050 SoC. The Tecno Phantom V Yoga has been spotted with the model number Tecno AD11, and boasts six rear cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Tecno has yet to confirm the existence or specifications of the smartphone.

Twitter user Bronya (@Bronya_0916) shared images of the alleged features of the upcoming Tecno Phantom V Yoga, spotted on a Chinese platform. The smartphone, seen in a lavender colour variant, has the model number Tecno AD11. As revealed in the images, the Tecno Phantom V Yoga could come with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Chinese smartphone is said to house seven cameras, including six rear sensors and one selfie camera. The rear setup is expected to have a 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor, a 64-megapixel camera, a 32-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel lens. The smartphone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, and run the latest HiOS operating system based on Android 13. The Tecno Phantom V Yoga is also expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and a 6.75-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It does not, however, feature an outer display.

However, the leaked images have not revealed any information regarding the smartphone’s launch date or expected pricing. Twitter user Bronya (@Bronya_0916) suggests that the Tecno Phantom V Yoga is expected to cost around CNY 8,900 (approximately Rs. 1,05,575). Tecno has yet to confirm the smartphone’s details or existence.

