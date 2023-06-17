The Show’s Romance on Wednesday Never Made Sense

Wednesday has made the smart decision to remove the focus on romance in its second season, much to the delight of viewers. The first season of the Tim Burton Netflix series struggled to find its identity, torn between being a typical Tim Burton/Addams Family dark tale and a teen drama that adhered to genre conventions. However, fans of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) know that she doesn’t need romance to make her an interesting character. Although the decision to eliminate romance is a positive step for the show’s future, it would have been even better to exclude it from the start.

From the beginning, Season 1 hinted that a significant part of Wednesday’s arc would revolve around romance. She explicitly states her disinterest in love, marriage, and children, determined not to become like her parents, especially her mother. Consequently, the show introduces Tyler, a love interest who attempts to break down her barriers. However, the problem lies in the fact that Wednesday has never needed romance to enhance her complexity and allure. In fact, romance holds her back as it requires her to accommodate another person, something that goes against her nature. Wednesday is a peculiar character who embraces the macabre—she even tries to harm her brother’s bullies within the first few minutes of the show. She is embroiled in a centuries-old mystery and seeks to solve a murder involving her parents. She has enough on her plate already. Her declaration that she doesn’t need romance could have simply been an acknowledgment to the audience that it is not her priority. Although we know that romance may find her, as evidenced in “Addams Family Values,” her relationship in that film aligns more closely with her character. She forms a connection with another outcast who joins her fight against the system, rather than being coerced by a regular person to conform and be normal.

Moreover, Tyler is the worst possible choice as a romantic option for Wednesday. The concept itself is not inherently flawed—a strange girl falling for an apparently normal guy, who turns out to be even stranger and with hidden intentions, could work if executed properly. Unfortunately, many viewers did not buy into their romance. The problem lies in the one-sided nature of their relationship, which the show fails to acknowledge. Wednesday only interacts with Tyler when she requires his assistance. Her dedication to solving mysteries always takes precedence, and he becomes just another tool for her to use, rather than someone she desires companionship with. However, Tyler perceives it as a fully reciprocated romance. He becomes upset when Wednesday ignores him or only involves him in her investigations, despite her consistent lack of interest beyond practical reasons. Tyler’s desperation to force the romance becomes apparent, as it serves his ulterior motives. However, his anger and hurt towards Wednesday’s indifference do not seem justified. His extreme reaction feels forced and out of place. Despite treating Tyler similarly to how she treats her friend Enid, he holds unrealistic romantic expectations for her, which she never fulfills, except when it suits her own agenda.

Furthermore, the show is plagued by a senseless obsession with juvenile romance. It dedicates a significant amount of time to dull romantic subplots, despite the existence of more intriguing storylines involving peculiar characters at the school. For example, Enid’s transformation into a werewolf brings a sense of intrigue, and her dynamic with Wednesday is one of the strongest aspects of the show. However, the focus shifts to a series of misunderstandings between Enid and Ajax, without providing any compelling reason to care about their relationship, other than the assumption that viewers will naturally be invested. Similarly, Bianca, one of the most fascinating characters in the show, is overshadowed by the drama surrounding her relationship with Xavier and her resentment towards Wednesday due to Xavier’s crush. The inclusion of a dance episode primarily for the sake of romantic drama feels out of place. Instead of reflecting the eerie and unconventional nature of the Addams Family, the show delves into tiresome romantic subplots reminiscent of mainstream teen dramas like “One Tree Hill” or “Riverdale.” It fails to capture the unique essence of the Addams Family, which is not what fans desire.

Overall, the romance in Wednesday feels unbalanced, undeserved, and extraneous. Wednesday’s growth and willingness to trust already receive ample attention through her friendships. Exploring her relationship with her mother as a means of addressing her fear of marriage or becoming her parents would have been a more fitting choice. Romance merely serves as an alternative type of relationship that existing connections already fulfill. What does Wednesday’s romance teach her, anyway? That she can’t trust everyone she thinks she can? She has already learned that through her various relationships at Nevermore. Ultimately, the romance feels lackluster and obligatory, as if it were included solely because the show is categorized as a “teen show,” rather than because there is a genuine desire to see Wednesday in a romantic relationship. The mystery and horror elements, which align more closely with the titular character, have always been the show’s strengths. While romance could potentially exist for Wednesday, as seen in “Addams Family Values,” the show already possesses enough compelling angles to explore for an antisocial outcast with a penchant for violence, without resorting to a typical romance storyline. For a character who revels in defying norms, forcing her into a conventional romance is a disservice.





Reference

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.