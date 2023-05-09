The Season 17 Release Date and Launch Time of Apex Legends, along with the Arsenal Update Patch Notes in Gaming and Entertainment News

Apex Legends fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Season 17 on various platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Titled Arsenal, this new season introduces a fresh character called Ballistic, along with new items, map changes, and gameplay balance updates. The Apex Legends Arsenal is set to launch on May 9 at 6pm BST UK time, and will come with a big update that is detailed in the patch notes. Ballistic has a passive ability that lets him store a third weapon in a sling, a Tactical skill that heats up the enemy’s gun as they shoot, and a Tempest Ultimate ability that gives nearby teammates faster reloads, move speed, and infinite ammo. Other updates include new points of interest on World’s Edge, like Monument, which commemorates the game’s history. The patch notes also feature numerous bug fixes and balance changes. In addition, the Arsenal Battle Pass offers new cosmetic items that will electrify onlookers. The Season 17 update includes balance updates, weapon changes, and adjustments to legend classes, among other features. Numerous bug fixes, quality of life updates, and improvements were also added.





