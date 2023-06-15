The Search for Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest: A Guide to Its Location

Looking to obtain the elusive Harlequin Crest in Diablo 4? The Harlequin Crest is an extraordinary helm in Diablo 4 that is highly sought after by players. What makes it so desirable is its versatility, as it can be used by any class. Equipping this helm grants significant damage reduction for all incoming hits and boosts all your skills by four ranks. Suddenly, the entire skill tree becomes accessible, allowing for the creation of unique and powerful builds.

However, obtaining the D4 Harlequin Crest is no easy task. Being a unique item, it is the rarest of all items in Diablo 4. To acquire this coveted helm, you must first master the best Diablo 4 builds for exploring endgame dungeons with any of the five Diablo 4 classes. Even with the right build, it will still pose a challenge, and you may spend countless hours without any success before finally claiming your prize.

The Location of the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest

The Harlequin Crest can be found as a random drop or within a chest in World Tier Four: Torment. Your best chance to find one is by engaging in endgame content like Helltide events and Nightmare Dungeons. However, the odds of obtaining it are less than 1%.

Like other items of Unique rarity, acquiring the Harlequin Crest through farming these events will require a significant amount of time and a stroke of luck. If you are new to endgame content, we have some tips on how to unlock the highest World Tiers and survive Helltide events. Just remember, the Harlequin Crest is one of the rarest items in the game, with the first photos only emerging a few days ago, making it highly unlikely for you to obtain it.

Be prepared to spend numerous hours grinding away at these endgame activities in the hopes of eventually acquiring the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest to equip on your character.

Stats of the Diablo 4 Harlequin Crest

Here are the stats of the Harlequin Crest:

820 Item power

1025 Armor

+1000 Maximum life

9.6% Cooldown reduction [4.4-10.0]%

11.5% Resource generation [5.0-12.0]%

+20 All stats +[20-28]

Gain 20.0% [10.0-20]% damage reduction

+4 Ranks to all skills

In order to use the Harlequin Crest, you must reach level 100, and the item is account-bound, meaning it cannot be traded.

The unique description of the item reads, “This headdress was once worn by an assassin disguised as a court mage. Her treachery was unveiled, but not before she used its magic to curse the king’s entire lineage. – The Fall of House Aston.”

Once you obtain the Harlequin Crest, you may consider respeccing your build to maximize its potential, utilizing passive perks and equipment aspects to enhance your abilities. If you’re incredibly fortunate, you might even come across the coveted Sacred or Ancestral versions of the Harlequin Crest, so keep an attentive eye out.