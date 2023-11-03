Home Entertainment The Salem’s Lot Remake Missed Out On Pulling Off An Awesome Surprise, And That’s A Bummer

The Salem’s Lot Remake Missed Out On Pulling Off An Awesome Surprise, And That’s A Bummer

by
The Salem’s Lot Remake Missed Out On Pulling Off An Awesome Surprise, And That’s A Bummer

In the world of Stephen King this past week, writer/director Mike Flanagan has remained busy down in Alabama shooting the upcoming adaptation of The Life Of Chuck, and some notable anniversaries were celebrated – with the novel Dolores Claiborne having been released 31 years ago this month and the short 2018 novel Elevation turning five.  

There are other headlines to focus on for this week’s edition of The King Beat, however, including a long-awaited update about Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (which Stephen King has seen and praised), exciting new home video release announcements, and a special tour of Stephen King’s personal library. Let’s dig in!

(Image credit: CBS)

Amid Streaming Talks, It’s Unfortunate That Salem’s Lot Didn’t Drop As A Surprise Max Exclusive On Halloween

Follow Google News

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment