‘The Ridge’: Billy Magnussen Set for Directorial Debut with a Thrilling Project

It’s been reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Billy Magnussen will be making his directorial debut with the survival thriller, The Ridge, about a man and his friends traveling to Wyoming to meet his fiancé’s brother, but their feud causes a horrible car accident that throws them into the titular ridge. They must work together if they want to survive.





Magnussen is excited about directing for the first time, and said: “Having spent years in front of the camera, I’m thrilled to be bringing everything I’ve learned to the table as I direct this project which is close to my heart, alongside the great group of people over at Mandalay Pictures and Highland Film Group”. As he prepares for his directorial debut, Magnussen is set to join the cast of the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, though his role is currently unknown.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In The Ridge, Magnussen stars alongside Lamorne Morris, Chace Crawford, and Jordan Firstman. Morris plays Dez, who travels with his friends to meet his fiancé’s brother, played by Magnussen, but their feud results in a car accident that leaves them stranded. Crawford and Firstman play Dez’s friends. Morris is known for his roles in New Girl and Woke, while Crawford appears in The Boys, and Firstman is known for his short films and role in Ms. Marvel.

Magnussen’s last appearance was in Made for Love, where he played a villainous billionaire. He will also appear in the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Billy Magnussen Joins the Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Remake





Billy Magnussen’s All Star Cast for The Ridge

Joining Magnussen in The Ridge is Lamorne Morris, Chace Crawford, and Jordan Firstman. Morris will play Dez who travels to Wyoming to meet his fiancé’s brother played by Magnussen, while Crawford and Firstman, will play Dez’s friends who accompany him to Wyoming. There is certainly no denying that Magnussen has picked a stellar cast for his directorial debut. Morris is widely known for his roles in New Girl and Woke, as such, it will be exciting to see him take on a thriller. Crawford is currently a main cast member on the hit Prime Video series The Boys, where he plays The Deep. Firstman is an actor, writer, and producer known for his short films, Call Your Father and Men Don’t Whisper, as well as his role in Ms. Marvel.

Magnussen he was last seen playing a villain determined to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals in Made for Love, the actor played Byron Gogol, a billionaire who owned a tech company, and was obsessed with keeping control over every aspect of his life. You can check out the official trailer for the second season of Made for Love, featuring Magnussen in a leading role, below: