The Revival of a Controversial Legacy Sequel That Suffered a $110M Loss on Streaming Platforms

via Warner Bros.

During the extensive journey of any project in development, there inevitably comes a point when someone questions its worth. Surprisingly, this question did not arise in the 25 years fans eagerly awaited the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, resulting in a disappointingly dire outcome.

Even if the pandemic and the simultaneous HBO Max release were to blame for the film’s box office disappointment, as many would argue, there were already numerous red flags indicating that LeBron James was ill-suited to step into Michael Jordan’s shoes.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Firstly, the screenplay had an excessive six writers credited, which is seldom a positive sign. Additionally, there were strange controversies, such as grown adults criticizing Space Jam 2 for its treatment of Pepe Le Pew in light of the #MeToo movement, and complaints that Lola Bunny, a cartoon rabbit, was not sexy enough.

In the end, this $150 million fantasy film flopped, resulting in a $110 million loss for Warner Bros., a dismal 25 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and three Razzie awards for Worst Actor, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel. Ironically, these are not the kind of accolades anyone aspires to achieve, but this notorious disaster has managed to make waves on the streaming charts.

According to FlixPatrol, the much-maligned successor to Space Jam has found a place on the worldwide watch-lists of both iTunes and OSN, proving that there are still some people out there interested in watching.

