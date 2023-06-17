The Return of the Bezel: Leaked Images of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Rotating bezels are making a comeback! Recently leaked photos of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watches indicate that the company is bringing back this beloved feature. The leaked photos of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic were obtained from the reputable German tech site, WinFuture. However, looking at these leaked marketing stills, there isn’t anything particularly exciting as the Galaxy Watch 6 appears similar to its predecessors, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4. Similarly, the Watch 6 Classic bears a striking resemblance to the Watch 4 Classic.

The vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 is rumored to come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm, and it may feature sapphire crystal displays for increased durability. Although there were speculations about the Galaxy Watch 6 sporting a curved display, these leaked photos suggest otherwise. On the other hand, the Classic version will be slightly larger with a size range of 43mm to a whopping 47mm, making it the biggest Samsung smartwatch since the 46mm Samsung Gear S3. Even last year’s Watch 5 Pro model measured “only” 45mm. Larger cases typically mean larger batteries, so we can hope for improved battery life from the new Samsung watches from the get-go, especially since the Watch 4 and 5 faced battery life issues upon their initial release.

While the designs may not be groundbreaking, Samsung seems to have made several changes under the hood. Just a few weeks ago, Samsung unveiled One UI 5 Watch, which will introduce various health and fitness enhancements such as improved sleep tracking and personalized heart rate zones. Additionally, Google announced at this year’s I/O conference that Wear OS 4 would be released later this year, and the Galaxy Watch 6 could potentially be the first smartwatch to launch with it. Details about Wear OS 4 are scarce, but Google has emphasized its potential to improve battery life. Rumors also suggest that Samsung will feature a new Exynos W930 chip in the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup.

Bringing back the mechanically rotating bezel offers a sigh of relief. Despite some criticisms, the rotating bezel remains one of the most intuitive and distinctive smartwatch designs. No other company has replicated this feature, which has always set Samsung apart from its competitors.

Considering all these factors, it’s not surprising to see Samsung return to a tried-and-true design. This decision is particularly significant because Google, a newcomer to the smartwatch market, managed to overtake Samsung with its first-generation Pixel Watch. The incremental updates seen in the Watch 5, along with the Pro model’s sportier design and capacitive bezel, were not enough to make users forget about the beloved physical rotating bezel.

In any case, we won’t have to wait much longer for the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Samsung is likely to announce them alongside some new foldable devices at its upcoming Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea next month.





