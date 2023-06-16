The Repetition of a Groan-Inducing Gag From Joss Whedon’s Justice League in ‘The Flash’

via Warner Bros.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the opening scenes of The Flash.

Remember when early discussions about The Flash touted it as the next The Dark Knight? Well, now that it’s here, it’s safe to say it’s not quite Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, but more akin to Joss Whedon’s widely panned theatrical cut of Justice League. Why? Because it shamelessly includes a recycled comedic scene from Whedon’s version that didn’t land well with fans the first time around.

The Flash starts with Barry Allen assisting Ben Affleck’s Batman in preventing a catastrophe in Gotham City. While the Flash is occupied with a strange task involving microwaving babies (yes, you read that right), Batman finds himself dangling off a bridge. Fortunately, he’s saved by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. As she pulls Batman to safety using her Lasso of Truth, Diana tells him “You’re welcome.” Batman responds with an egotistical confession, saying “My ego’s far too big to say thank you.”

Realizing that he’s stuck with the Lasso still on his wrist, Batman hurriedly tries to remove it, all the while revealing other personal truths, including his belief that he should invest his money in improving society instead of fighting crime (a nod to a fan debate). The Flash, who has now arrived on the scene, helps him out but inadvertently gets caught in the effects of the Lasso as well. To his embarrassment, Barry confesses to Diana that he’s a virgin.

“Lasso of Truth; never gets old,” Diana remarks once the boys have finally freed themselves, before permanently exiting the film. However, this line isn’t entirely accurate, as this whole gag feels a bit stale for those who have already watched the 2017 Justice League and haven’t managed to erase it from their minds.

In that film, a nearly identical joke appears just before the final act. Before heading to the climactic battle with Steppenwolf, Aquaman has a moment of unexpected emotional honesty while surrounded by the team, confessing that he’s afraid to die and finding Diana “gorgeous.” Eventually, he realizes that he’s sitting on the Lasso of Truth.

It’s a bold choice to invoke the memory of the critically panned project that some argue is responsible for the messy state of the DC universe today. But perhaps we shouldn’t expect anything less from Andy Muschietti, the confirmed director of The Brave and the Bold.

