“The Release of Netflix’s Reboot Film ‘Spy Kids’ is Earlier Than Anticipated”

Image via Dimension

The classic children’s movie, Spy Kids, might return to our screen soon. With the original director, Robert Rodriguez back at the helm, the kids are ready to hit Netflix soon.

Announced over a year ago, production has already wrapped up, suggesting a 2023 release date. In an update by Rodriguez himself who spoke with Collider during the press tour of his new movie Hypnotic, he provided more information on when we can expect to see the reboot titled Spy Kids: Armageddon.

“I don’t know if I can say the release date, but it’s coming, it’s this year. We haven’t announced it yet, but it’s coming this year. I just finished scoring it, so you know, we’re still waiting for visual effects. It won’t be done until August, so it won’t be any earlier than August.”

Given the child-friendly nature of Spy Kids, Netflix may choose to release the movie in December, when they typically release family-friendly projects. While not much is known about the reboot, we do know the cast: Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!) will play the parental figures, with Everly Carganilla (The Afterparty) and newcomer Connor Esterson as their children.

There’s a good chance that we’ll get to see the film this year, thanks to Rodriguez’s statement. Fingers crossed!