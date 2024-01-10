Home Computing The Rabbit r1 is an AI-powered sidekick that’s like a future version of Siri

The Rabbit r1 is an AI-powered sidekick that’s like a future version of Siri

by
The Rabbit r1 is an AI-powered sidekick that’s like a future version of Siri

During CES 2024, California-based startup Rabbit Inc. revealed its brand-new mobile device that aims to upend the way people interact with smartphone UIs via artificial intelligence. 

It’s called Rabbit r1, but before we get into what it does, let’s first go over a recent keynote video because it provides important background info. Company CEO Jesse Lyu states modern smartphone interfaces are not intuitive. He says there are way too many apps that don’t interact with one another. Lyu is not a fan of having to hop from app to app to app just to perform simple tasks, so Rabbit Inc. sought to create a device to automate all these processes, and that device is the r1.

Personal assistants


 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment