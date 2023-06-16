The Present and Upcoming Genshin Impact Banners: An Overview

Genshin Impact banners rotate every few weeks on a precise schedule, providing regular updates from Hoyoverse. As the developer of this popular anime game, Hoyoverse keeps its fans informed through regular Twitter posts and livestreams. This allows players to plan their use of Primogems, the in-game currency.

With a two to three-week rotation for banners, the selection of Genshin Impact characters is always evolving. The game regularly introduces two new characters to wish for. Each limited-time character banner, known as Event Wish, features a five-star character and three four-star characters with increased drop rates. Additionally, there is a Genshin Impact Weapon banner called Epitome Invocation, which changes its featured weapons with each update.

Genshin Impact current event banner

The second set of Genshin Impact 3.7 banners has arrived. These banners currently offer the following five-star characters: Kazuha and Alhaitham.

Kazuha’s banner features:

Kazuha

Xiangling

Heizou

Yaoyao

Alhaitham’s banner features:

Yae Miko

Xiangling

Heizou

Yaoyao

Genshin Impact current weapon banner

The Genshin Impact weapon pity system offers the opportunity to obtain a five-star weapon through the current weapon banner.

The current Epitome Invocation banner highlights the following featured items:

Light of Folair Incision Sword

Freedom-Sworn Sword

Wavebreaker’s Fin Polearm

Mouun’s Moon Bow

Favonius Sword

Favonius Codex Catalyst

Sacrificial Greatsword Claymore

Next Genshin Impact banner

While there have been rumors about the characters in the upcoming 3.8 update, no concrete information has been released yet. Stay tuned as solid leaks are expected to arrive closer to the update’s release date next month.

