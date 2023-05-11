The Muppets are in Chaos and Fans are Obsessed as ‘The Little Mermaid’ Receives Glowing Reviews for its Stellar Cast and Flawless Princess Ariel.

Get ready to be part of our world as Ariel emerges from the sea once again in the upcoming live-action retelling of The Little Mermaid. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the movie, despite some lackluster early looks. However, fans have rallied behind Flounder, and those close to the retelling are singing its praises. In addition to the release of The Little Mermaid, The Muppets Mayhem has finally arrived for fans to enjoy. The Electric Mayhem Band takes center stage on an epic journey to record their first studio album with the help of a younger music executive. Fans were disappointed not to see Kermit and Ms. Piggy make an appearance, but the band jokingly cited busy schedules and budgets as reasons.

Early reviews of The Little Mermaid have been positive, with Jodi Benson, the original voice actor of Ariel, praising Halle Bailey’s portrayal of the iconic character. Melissa McCarthy takes on the role of the villainous Ursula and has stated that she has always been drawn to the conniving character. Despite criticism of her makeup look, fans are excited to see McCarthy bring Ursula to life in the live-action film. The Little Mermaid swims into theaters on May 25th.





