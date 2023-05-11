The Most Underrated Character in “The Other Two” Is Also Its Best

The Other Two, HBO’s satirical comedy series, has made a comeback for its third season, with the premiere of two new episodes on May 4th. The new season picks up three years later, as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions start to decline, bringing viewers back into the Dubeks’ celebrity-absurd world. The show also continues to highlight Brooke’s boyfriend Lance (Josh Segarra), who has become one of the most lovable supporting characters in the series.

The show follows the Dubek family, particularly millennial siblings Brooke and Cary (Drew Tarver), as they adapt to their younger brother Chase’s (Case Walker) overnight fame as a teen heartthrob like Justin Bieber. In season 2, their mother Pat (Molly Shannon) gains her own fame through a daytime talk show, which Brooke and Cary use to further their own careers in the entertainment industry. However, the pandemic takes hold in the United States in the season 2 finale, setting up a three-year time jump for season 3.

Lance was introduced in the pilot episode as Brooke’s ex-boyfriend, who attends a family dinner despite being broken up. He is a Footlocker employee with aspirations of designing his own sneaker line and is always supportive of Brooke’s career. In season 2, he designs shoes for Chase and has a successful fashion show. However, in season 3, he becomes a nurse to help during the pandemic. Lance’s character is Brooke’s foil, and their relationship evolves as Brooke struggles with insecurities about her own career progression.

Brooke’s career insecurity stems from her past as a professional dancer, which was ended by injury. She runs errands for her brother and is reminded of her career path via nepotism. In season 3’s premiere episode, “Cary Watches People Watch His Movie,” Brooke sees everyone around her making positive changes, leading her to seek out an old friend who has turned to anti-vaccination conspiracy theories. Lance notices this and intervenes, leading to a temporary rift in their relationship. However, his charming personality and supportiveness make him a memorable character throughout the series.





