The Most Affordable Gaming Laptop with RTX 4090, HP Takes the Lead

Experience ultimate gaming performance with the HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop equipped with the powerful GeForce RTX 4090. And the best part? It’s available for an incredible price of under $2400! This is truly a beast of a gaming laptop, especially when you compare it to other RTX 4090 laptops on the market that cost well over $3000, with most exceeding $3500. To top it off, the HP OMEN 17 also features the latest 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700HX Raptor Lake CPU and a stunning 17″ 2560×1440 QHD display.

Unleash the Power: HP OMEN 17t RTX 4090 Gaming Laptop for $2359.99

To take advantage of this amazing deal, follow the instructions below. The base configuration includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but you have the flexibility to customize the specifications. Recently, HP introduced the option to upgrade this configuration with an RTX 4090 GPU. To add the GPU, you’ll also need to include the Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU and a higher resolution display, both of which complement the 4090. Once you’ve made all the necessary upgrades, proceed to the cart and complete your purchase.

Here’s how to get the deal:

Click here to visit the HP OMEN 17 product page. Under “Processor and Graphics,” select the option for Intel® Core™ i7-13700HX (up to 5.0 GHz, 30 MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 24 threads) + NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU, which adds $1050 to the price. Next, choose a 17.3″ diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440), 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low Blue Light, 300 nits display for an additional $60. The final price for the upgraded laptop will be $2359.99, and shipping is free.

The Power of the RTX 4090 GPU

The RTX 4090 GPU enables hardcore gaming on a laptop like never before. It boasts unprecedented power and is currently the most powerful mobile GPU available. The HP OMEN 17 provides up to 175W to the GPU, indicating that this is likely the fully enabled RTX 4090 with a 150W TGP, not the lower-powered 80W version. In terms of performance, it’s comparable to a desktop RTX 3090 GPU.

Optimal Resolution for RTX 40 Series GPUs

While there are laptops with 1080p displays available, it’s important to note that the RTX 40 series cards truly shine at higher resolutions. With the capabilities of the current RTX 30 series cards, 1080p is not fully utilized. The sweet spot is the QHD (or QHD+) resolution, which provides noticeably sharper visuals without the extreme graphics demands of native 4K. You’ll truly appreciate the enhanced power of the RTX 40 series GPU when paired with a higher resolution display.

DLSS 3.0 Support for Mobile RTX 40 Series GPUs

The RTX 40 series cards also come with DLSS 3.0 support, which combines DLSS 2.0 with frame generation. For games that utilize DLSS (such as Cyberpunk), this translates to a significant increase in FPS compared to DLSS 2.0. DLSS 3.0 is quickly becoming essential for ray-traced modern games.

