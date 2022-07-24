The latest Windows 11 update fixes issue behind your File Explorer crashes

Technology
By Alex Smith
0

Microsoft says it has fixed an issue that caused some Windows 11 (opens in new tab) users to experience File Explorer crashes in certain scenarios. 

In its newest optional Preview cumulative update, KB5015882, the Redmond giant made a total of 20 improvements to its latest operating system.

FOLLOW us ON GOOGLE NEWS

 

Read original article here

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the owner of the content and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected]. The content will be deleted within 24 hours.

Alex Smith 69771 posts 0 comments
Leave a comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More