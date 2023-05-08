The iPad Mini by Apple drops to its lowest price without apology.

The tablet has a modern, iPad Pro-like design and its small size means that it’s very easy to carry around. You can easily keep it in your bag and jacket pockets.
The device is fueled by the A15 Bionic, the same chip that powers the base iPhone 14. It’s thankfully not monstrously fast like the Pros and Air, meaning it won’t guilt you into working all the time. Adios, hustle culture.
The base iPad mini with 64GB of storage usually costs $499 and right now, it’s $100 cheaper. That’s a great price for a versatile, compact tablet and another great thing is that you might not even feel the need to buy a keyboard for it.
That’s because in portrait mode, using the on-screen keyboard is very easy, especially if you have got big hands.
Other features worth mentioning include a 12MP front-facing camera with the Center Stage feature, USB‑C connector, Touch ID, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.
