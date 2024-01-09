The Internet Is Freaking Out Over These Viral McDonald’s Dupes

We talk about McDonald’s a lot here at AllEars, because it has a deep history with Disney.

There’s a McDonald’s restaurant on Disney World property, and we love seeing what new Disney toys pop up in the Happy Meals. But did you know the internet is FLIPPING OUT over these viral McDonald’s dupes online?

A former McDonald’s corporate chef is sharing on social media how you can find McDonald’s dupes at your local grocery store. What’s a “dupe” you ask? Well, it’s the “cool” new word for when something is very similar, or a duplicate, of something else.

The first thing he shared? How you can find McDonald’s dupe chicken nuggets! According to him, you’ll want to find Pilgrim’s Tempura Chicken Nuggets and deep fry them at home (you could airfry, but it won’t be the same).

If you love McDonald’s pickles that you can find on those iconic sandwiches, grab some Best Maid Hamburger Slices. You’ll find them in the salad dressing aisle (NOT the refrigerated section), and yes, they’re crinkle cut, but according to the former chef, they taste identical.

What about breakfast? If you want to mimic their breakfast sausage, grab some Walmart Great Value Pork Breakfast Sausage Patties. Yes, we’re not kidding!

Fast food can be expensive, so hopefully this will help us all save a few dollars the next time we’re craving some McDonald’s food. We’re always here to bring you the latest Disney and McDonald’s news, so stay tuned to AllEars!

