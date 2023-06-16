The identities of the initial targets impacted by the MOVEit ransomware attacks have emerged

Recent reports indicate that the ransomware operator Clop has begun listing victims of the MOVEit data breach on its data leak website. Among the organizations listed are 1st Source and First National Bankers Bank, Putnam Investments, Landal Greenparks, Shell, Datasite, National Student Clearinghouse, United Healthcare Student Resources, Leggett & Platt, ÖKK, and the University System of Georgia. These companies come from various industries, including finance, education, energy, IT, and healthcare.

GreenShield Canada, a healthcare and dental benefits provider, was also listed but later removed from the site. It is possible that the non-profit paid a ransom to have its data removed. While these are the first companies Clop has posted on the leak site, they are not the first ones confirmed to be affected. Zellis, an HR and payroll software supplier, confirmed its systems were compromised, affecting major UK companies such as the BBC, British Airways, and Aer Lingus.

Other organizations impacted include Johns Hopkins University, Ofcom, the Government of Nova Scotia, and Transport for London (TfL). However, it remains uncertain if Clop will release their files. Ernst and Young were also reportedly affected, according to the BBC.

Analysis: Why does it matter?

Data plays a crucial role in hacking attempts, enabling various cyberattacks such as wire fraud, identity theft, ransomware, and business email compromise (BEC). Phishing emails often serve as the starting point of successful breaches. If Clop publicly exposes sensitive data of employees, customers, and clients from numerous companies worldwide, it could trigger a wave of secondary attacks with long-lasting consequences.

Furthermore, data breaches have severe implications for the affected companies. Apart from the immediate financial and time costs of restoring systems, businesses may lose customers and suffer reputational damage. Stricter data protection regulations, like the GDPR in the EU, mean non-compliant companies face hefty fines. The ongoing investigation will determine if the affected organizations took adequate measures to safeguard their data, potentially resulting in millions of dollars in penalties.

What have others said about the data breach?

In early June, hackers exploited a vulnerability in the MOVEit managed file transfer tool to steal data. At the time, the attackers and their motives were unknown. TechCrunch reported that Clop followed the typical modus operandi of ransomware operators, usually contacting victims to demand a ransom. However, in this case, they chose to leave a blackmail message on the leak site and instructed victims to reach out themselves. The initial communication deadline expired on June 14.

