The Galaxy S24 Plus could get a long-awaited display upgrade

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus could gain a WQHD screen, according to a leaker.

This would be the first Plus model since 2020’s Galaxy S20 Plus with a WQHD display.

The Galaxy S24 series is months away from its expected early 2024 launch date, but that hasn’t stopped a slew of leaks over the past few months. Now, it looks like we’ve got another significant leak about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

Prolific leaker Ice Universe has claimed on X that the Galaxy S24 Plus will pack a flat, WQHD screen. This would be a notable resolution upgrade for the Plus series.

Samsung’s Plus phones have stuck with FHD+ screens for a few years now, with 2020’s Galaxy S20 Plus being the last Plus model to offer a WQHD display.

So we’re glad to see a WQHD screen return to the Plus series, even if some people understandably can’t tell the difference. After all, the Plus phones retail for ~$1,000, and the likes of the OnePlus 11 and Pixel 7 Pro offer sharper screens at a cheaper price.

Ice Universe also posted a mockup image to illustrate what the phone will look like from the front (seen above). Although we’re not sure if this is the leaker’s image given their track record for sometimes posting pictures without crediting original sources.

What’s your preferred display resolution on a phone? 8 votes 4K for me 13 % QHD or WQHD 38 % I’m happy with 1.5K screens 0 % I’m content with FHD+ screens 50 % 720p is just fine for me 0 %

Nevertheless, it seems like those on the hunt for a flagship Galaxy phone with a great screen might not have to opt for the Ultra model in 2024.