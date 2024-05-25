The Future of DeFi, Now Enabled Via Text-Based Trading on WhatsApp and Telegram

The user experience layer – simplifying DeFi one message at a time.

New York, NY, May 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move that is set to reshape the world of decentralized finance, Optimum AI has launched a revolutionary text-based trading platform that seamlessly integrates with popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram. This groundbreaking development aims to democratize DeFi participation by making complex financial actions as simple as sending a text message.

Gone are the days of navigating through intricate interfaces and grappling with technical jargon. With Optimum AI’s innovative platform, users can now effortlessly execute trades, bridge assets across different blockchains, and even access contract audits, all through the familiar comfort of their favorite messaging apps.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, while promising a revolutionary transformation of traditional finance, presents a steep learning curve for many potential users. The allure of transparent, intermediary-free networks is undeniable, but the complexity of navigating multiple blockchains, avoiding scams, and understanding the intricate mechanisms of smart contracts has deterred widespread adoption.

Even seemingly straightforward tasks like swapping tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) require a significant level of technical knowledge. Users must engage directly with smart contracts, approve transactions, and manage fees, often through interfaces that can be daunting for newcomers.

Leverage the most popular communication platform to harness the benefits of DeFi, without the complexities and nuances of traditional on-chain trading/investing

Optimum AI is breaking down these barriers with a simple, yet powerful solution: a text-based interface that anyone familiar with messaging apps can use. Picture this: you open WhatsApp or Telegram, type “Swap 1 ETH for USDC,” and Optimum AI’s intelligent engine handles the rest. It finds the best exchange rates, executes the transaction securely, and keeps you updated every step of the way, all in a conversational style. You can even bridge your USDC to the Arbitrumnetwork with a simple command.

Optimum AI achieves this by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. Natural Language Processing (NLP) interprets your text commands, while Machine Learning (ML) algorithms optimize your trades and ensure the best possible outcomes. By bringing these capabilities to platforms with billions of users, Optimum AI is paving the way for mass adoption of DeFi, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise.

Text to Audit Contracts

This revolutionary feature simplifies contract analysis, taking the complexity out of understanding the fine print. Users simply text a ticker symbol, ask their questions, and receive an institutional-quality audit report in response. It’s a game-changer for investors, offering a secure, streamlined, and comprehensive way to evaluate potential investments and make informed decisions.

Speak to Feature

With its “Speak to” feature, you can access all the “Text to” functions using voice messages. This means you can interact with the platform entirely through voice commands, making it even more user-friendly and accessible. The goal is to deliver the most optimal and cost-effective results, regardless of how you choose to interact.

Multi-Language Support

Optimum AI offers multi-language support for all its main features, ensuring that users around the world can take advantage of its groundbreaking tools and services.

Text to Analyse Sentiment

Analyze market sentiment before, during, and after placing a trade. Whenever you need sentiment analysis, Optimum AI will be there to guide you, one message at a time.

Democratizing DeFi for All

Optimum AI isn’t just about making DeFi easier to use; it’s about making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. By focusing on user experience and expanding onto platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, Optimum AI is opening up the world of decentralized finance to a whole new audience. Whether you’re a seasoned crypto pro or just dipping your toes into the DeFi waters, Optimum AI has got your back.

It’s not just about simplifying things, though. It’s about breaking down barriers and empowering people to take control of their finances. This kind of innovation is exactly what the DeFi industry needs to truly become a mainstream phenomenon. Optimum AI is making decentralized finance a reality for the masses, one text message at a time, and that’s pretty awesome.

