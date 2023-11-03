Home Entertainment The Full Story Behind Kristen Stewart’s Wedding To Dylan Meyer And Why Guy Fieri’s Name Keeps Getting Invoked

The Full Story Behind Kristen Stewart’s Wedding To Dylan Meyer And Why Guy Fieri’s Name Keeps Getting Invoked

by
The Full Story Behind Kristen Stewart’s Wedding To Dylan Meyer And Why Guy Fieri’s Name Keeps Getting Invoked

When one thinks about Twilight actress Kristen Stewart, one wouldn’t immediately connect her with American restaurateur Guy Fieri. And yet, they’ve shared quite a few headlines in the last couple of years. It all feels incredibly random, doesn’t it? Well, allow us to break down the full story behind how Stewart’s upcoming marriage to Dylan Meyer has been connected to the Mayor of Flavortown since they became fiancées. 

It was back in November 2021 when Kristen Stewart announced that she and screenwriter Dylan Meyer planned to get married after over two years of dating. Let’s delve into all the info we know about their engagement and why Fieri has come up so much in public discussion about it. 

How Guy Fieri’s Name Became Connected In K-Stew’s Wedding 

Follow Google News

 

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of the all world’s media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! TechCodex is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment