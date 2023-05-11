The Fraser Family Takes Center Stage in New ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Images

Starz’s hit historical drama series, Outlander, will return on June 16 for the first half of its extended 16-episode penultimate seventh season. Entertainment Weekly has released new images of the Frasers preparing for the Revolutionary War. Based on Dana Gabaldon‘s books, Outlander is an epic love story about WWII nurse Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), who falls for a young Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). In the last season, Jamie and Claire were separated, and their lives were threatened. Season 7 will see the couple reunited and facing the challenges of war.

New images show the Fraser family at the Ridge, except for Jamie, and featuring Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Young Ian, Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small), and Roger McKenzie (Richard Ranking). Another image shows Brianna and Roger, while yet another features Brianna, Lord John Grey (David Berry), and young William (Charles Vandervaart). The upcoming season will also see a new rendition of the show’s opening theme by Sinéad O’Connor.

Actress Caitriona Balfe has teased that war plays a key role in the seventh season. “It has been such a constant in her life, she knows how to function in that reality,” Balfe said in an EW interview. “It’s a skill and it’s a strength, but it’s also a wound. We’ve seen Claire in this position before. In the time of war, life becomes very immediate.”

The first half of Season 7 of Outlander will premiere on Starz on June 16, with the second half coming in 2024.