‘The Flash’ Speeds Towards $9 Million in Thursday Previews

According to Deadline, The Flash has already made $9 million at the domestic box office from preview screenings. This highly anticipated film by Andy Muschietti is part of the DC Extended Universe, and it is expected to gross around $73 million over the weekend. The upcoming Father’s Day holiday might give it an additional boost in ticket sales.

Compared to previous films in the franchise like Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, The Flash is off to a strong start. These films also had successful preview screenings, and The Flash is following in their footsteps. However, it faces tough competition during the summer movie season and has a hefty marketing budget to overcome.

In this DC blockbuster, Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller) is grieving over his mother’s death. He discovers his ability to travel back in time by running fast and sets out to fix his past. However, altering the timeline leads to unexpected changes, including the appearance of a different Batman (Michael Keaton) and the arrival of Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle). Barry must confront the consequences of his actions and find a way to restore the original timeline.

As for the future of the DC Universe, The Flash represents one of the final stories within Zack Snyder’s vision for the characters. Warner Bros. has enlisted James Gunn and Peter Safran to oversee the development of interconnected stories featuring both familiar and new heroes. The exact lineup for the next phase of the DC Universe is yet to be determined, but fans can look forward to Superman: Legacy in 2025.

