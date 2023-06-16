The Flash Speeds Towards $9.7 Million on Thursday Preview Day

Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Batman, box office, The Flash

The Flash’s Thursday preview screenings raked in an impressive $9.7 million, surpassing early tracking projections.

The Flash has officially hit theaters, and its first day was a success. The film grossed $9.7 million during its preview day, a figure in line with other recent films’ Thursday grosses. For comparison, The Little Mermaid earned $10.3 million, Transformers garnered $8.8 million, and Fast X brought in $7.5 million. However, in terms of superhero films this summer, it falls behind. Guardians Vol. 3 made $17.5 million in previews, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse grossed $17.3 million. Despite this, tracking predicts a $70 million total, while our own estimation in last week’s weekend report was higher at $82 million. We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see how it performs.

The Flash Will Be Number One No Matter What

“Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller returns as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero’s first-ever standalone feature film. In The Flash, worlds collide when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time and alter the past. However, his actions inadvertently create a future where General Zod has returned, threatening destruction, and there are no Super Heroes to save the day. That is unless Barry can convince a retired Batman to come out of retirement and rescue a captive Kryptonian… although not the one he’s searching for. To save his world and return to the future, Barry must race against time. Will his ultimate sacrifice be enough to restore the universe?”

