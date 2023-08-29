‘The Flash’ Sneakily Bringing Back a ‘Man of Steel’ Character Might Be the DCU’s Most Pointless Cameo Ever

This was supposed to be the summer of The Flash…

Warner Bros. had sky-high hopes for the long-delayed solo movie debut of the Scarlet Speedster. After all, with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen, a new Supergirl, a raft of silly cameos and not one but two Ezra Millers how could it fail? The movie was promptly hyped up as “one of the greatest superhero movies of all-time,” and the studio began hungrily eyeing a billion dollars at the box office.

Then, people saw it, and that illusion immediately came crashing down. The Flash is now one of the biggest box office disasters ever, and may lose Warner Bros. as much as $200 million. It’s now crawled out onto Max, meaning the many, many people who skipped it in theaters are checking it out.

The Flash is known for its pointless cameos, though one eagle-eyed fan has spotted what might be the most obscure (and pointless) yet: Richard Schiff’s Emil Hamilton:

Image via Reddit

We won’t ever be shy about hating The Flash, but even we have to admit it’s neat that some overworked VFX artist realized that it makes logical sense for Hamilton to be present during mankind’s first deadly interaction with Zod.

The replies also point out that Harry Lennix’s General Swanwick is also killed in this scene. Zack Snyder’s Justice League later revealed he’d been the Martian Manhunter in disguise all this time, so we were watching J’onn J’onzz’s death all along and never even realized.

This fun Easter Egg aside, we’re looking forward to dumping The Flash down the memory hole so we never have to think about it ever again. Perhaps after some years have passed the rebooted DCU may have another crack at a Flash movie, though we can only pray Miller stays far, far away from the role.